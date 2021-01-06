Police arrest Fresno man who negligently fired weapon to ring in the New Year

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after negligently firing a weapon to ring in the New Year in southeast Fresno, Fresno Police announced Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of 4700 E. Alta Ave. around 1:30 a.m. for three separate ShotSpotter activations in the backyard of a residence, said Sgt. Adrian Alvarez. Officers found spent shell casings of different calibers in the backyard, which indicated that more than one firearm was used.

After a search warrant was issued, officers searched the residence for the illegally discharged firearms and found three handguns.

Hector Lemus, 21, of Fresno, was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of felony negligent discharge of a firearm and misdemeanor discharge of a firearm into or within the city.