Police arrest father & son in connection to Fresno homicide

(Left to Right) Jesus Serena Sr., 43, and Jesus Serena Jr., 23 (Courtesy of the Fresno Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A father and son were arrested Friday in connection to the January homicide of a 43-year-old Fresno man, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Jesus Serena Sr., 43 and Jesus Serena Jr., 23, were arrested for the alleged murder of Florentino Higuera, Lt. Larry Bowlan said.

The police department said they were not releasing a motive for the shooting; however, they added that it was not a random shooting and that Higuera was not the intended target.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter call on Jan. 11 near Mckenzie Avenue and Ninth Street around 1:15 p.m. after a report of a disturbance that was taking place outside a home, Lt. Carl McKnight said.

Higuera was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

