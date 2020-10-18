Police arrest 3 in ongoing southwest Fresno anti-gang operation

Edward Marcos, 26, of Fresno (Fresno Police)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police reported that three men were arrested Saturday in two separate incidents during an ongoing anti-gang operation in southwest Fresno.

The first arrest occurred around 2 a.m. when officers responded to 1745 C Street regarding a ShotSpotter alert, said spokesman Anthony Alvarado. During an investigation, an officer found a loaded firearm inside the residence.

Police found that the firearm was placed in the residence by Edward Marcos, 26, of Fresno. He was arrested on possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The other arrests occurred around 10 p.m. when officers conducted an investigation into the location of wanted gang members James Williamson, 33, and Lenner Tucker, 32, said Sgt. Ignacio Ruiz, Jr. The investigation led officers to the area of Samson Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where the two were seen standing next to a parked vehicle while drinking in public.

Officers saw a handgun with a high-capacity magazine sitting on top of the front seat and evidence found during the incident provided officers probable cause to arrest and book Williamson and Tucker for felony gun charges.

