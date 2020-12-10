Police arrest 3 adults and teenager for string of southeast Fresno robberies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police on Thursday announced the arrest of three adults and a teenager following a string of robberies in southeast Fresno on Monday.

The robberies were reported to have occurred along Kings Canyon Road between Fowler and Chestnut avenues from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., said Sgt. Jeff LaBlue. The first robbery began with the suspects targeting victims at two separate banks who were taking money out of the ATM.

The suspects approached three victims, brandished and simulated a firearm and demanded the victims withdraw cash from their accounts.

Police reported that the victims were uninjured and did not take any money out of the ATMs but did give the suspects their personal property.

Property recovered (Fresno Police)

Two hours after the first robbery, officers started to receive reports of armed commercial robberies with suspect descriptions similar with the suspects from the ATM robberies.

Officers responded to three businesses and found that the same suspects were also involved with the commercial robberies through witness statements and surveillance footage, LaBlue said.

Police reported that the last commercial robbery occurred at 10:55 p.m. in the area of Kings Canyon Road and Fowler Avenue.

Officers pulled over a vehicle matching the suspect description provided by victims and witnesses 30 minutes after the last robbery, LaBlue said. Three adults and a 15-year-old juvenile were detained without incident.

Victims identified the people as being responsible for the robberies.

Robbery detectives searched the vehicle and found a handgun and a knife along with most of the stolen property.

The four people arrested were identified as David Gonzales, 20, Rafael Mendoza, 19, and Zacchaeus Mata, 22, and a 15-year-old juvenile, LaBlue said. They were all booked on several charges of armed robbery.

Police reported the case has been filed by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.