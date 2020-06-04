Police arrest 2nd suspect in the death of a Visalia woman

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A second suspect was arrested in the death of 36-year-old Heather Sloan who was found dead in a house in the 1500 block of south Thomas Court in Visalia on May 26, according to Visalia police.

Visalia police said after further investigation, police arrested 26-year-old Adam Hernandez Wednesday in the city of Tulare.

RELATED: Tulare County man charged with murder had been released against prosecutor’s objection, DA says

Hernandez was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for robbery, burglary and outstanding warrants.

Barry Tarrell Dantzler Jr., 30, was also arrested in connection to Sloans’s death on Friday.

Barry Tarrell Dantzler

Detectives said they learned that Dantzler was at a Motel 6 in the city of Tulare.

When detectives found Dantzler, they say he took off in a vehicle and failed to yield as Dantzler fled he lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole, causing his vehicle to roll over hitting a female bicyclist — killing her.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.