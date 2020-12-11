Police arrest 18-year-old man in slaying of Fresno teenage girl

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police have announced the arrest of an 18-year-old man in connection to the October slaying of a teenage girl at a central Fresno intersection.

Officers on the evening of Oct. 10 responded to a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunshots being fired at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Calaveras Street, said Capt. Mindy Casto. Multiple shell casings were found in the roadway.

18-year-old Kobi Johnson (Fresno Police)

As officers investigated the shooting, personnel at Community Regional Medical Center reported to Police that a shooting victim, Alize Morales, 16, had been taken into the emergency room and was later declared dead.

Another teenage male gunshot victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his wrist and was later released.

Detectives found that Morales was a passenger in a vehicle when she and other occupants were fired upon by a man who was inside another vehicle while both were stopped at the intersection.

Officials were able to identify the shooting suspect as Kobi Johnson, 18, of Los Angeles, Casto said. He is originally from Fresno and had ties to an area street gang.

Police reported that Johnson was arrested in Fresno on Monday and booked into the Fresno County Jail on several charges including murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The case was presented on Wednesday to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office where formal charges, including murder, were filed against Johnson.