POLICE: Armed, dangerous teenager involved in string of Fresno robberies on the loose

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Fresno Police Department say a search is underway for an armed and dangerous teenager involved in a string of armed person robberies in August.

Officers say Daylon Anthony Perry, 19, is wanted for 10 counts of armed robbery, 10 counts of assault with a deadly weapon as well as various other felony and misdemeanor charges related to seven armed person robberies in northwest Fresno.

Police say from Aug. 16 to the 17 of this year, four suspects robbed victims of their jewelry at gunpoint in seven armed person robberies.

According to officials a total of 10 victims came forward reporting the crimes.

Fresno Police officers say detectives with the department’s Robbery Unit were able to identify four suspects involved in the robberies thanks to citizen tips, photographs and videos.

Three out of the four suspects have been arrested and the location and seizure of the suspect’s vehicle have taken place, according to police.

Detectives are now asking the public for help locating Perry, the last outstanding suspect.

According to officials, Perry is also wanted in connection to a gang-related shooting that happened on July 21, 2021, that injured one person.

Police have said Perry is armed and dangerous and anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Detective Galaviz at (559) 621-2083 or by email at Amada.Galaiz@fresno.gov.