Police are still searching for a suspect in a deadly Fresno shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed 26-year-old Brandon Thompson in southeast Fresno on Jan. 12, the Fresno Police Department said.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation for multiple rounds being fired in the 4500 block of east Turner Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found Thompson on the sidewalk near Turner and Jackson avenues.

Police say he was non-responsive and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

No motive has been released.

This was the third Homicide of 2020. There have been four Homicides this year and also four Homicides at this time last year

Anyone with information contact the Fresno Police Department – Homicide Detectives M. Mayo at 621- 2421 or B. Barnes at 621- 2449 with information regarding this investigation under Fresno PD Case# 20-2411.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.