ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting someone Friday, according to the Atwater Police Department.

On Friday, around 1:45 p.m. police dispatch received several calls about a shooting at the 800 block of Cedar Avenue.

When officers arrived they said initially they found a man and a woman at the scene, but would later find an additional man in a bedroom with gunshot wounds in an arm and the torso.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene according to officials.

Investigators say they believe the incident was related to a previous domestic violence incident involving the woman and the victim.

Based on the evidence collected during their investigation, officers said they arrested the other man found on the scene, later identified as 22-year-old Jason Dominguez on one count of homicide.

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this point.

Investigators are still looking into the incident and anyone with information is being asked to contact the police department at Department at (209)357-6384 and ask for Detective Sergent Brum or Detective Vargas.