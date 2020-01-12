Police: About $100,000 worth of items stolen at Dinuba jewerly store

DINUBA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A jewelry store was burglarized in Dinuba early Saturday morning, police say.

Dinuba Police Department reported to Joyeria Rivera Jewelry store in Downtown.

Police say the unknown suspect(s) forced entry to a vacant business next to the Jewelry Store, from the roof and were able to enter the jewelry store by force.

Authorities say the suspect(s) were able to flee with approximately $100,000 dollars in cash and Jewelry.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Dinuba Police Department at (559) 591-5911

