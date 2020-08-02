Police: 3 injured in NW Fresno shooting, appears to be gang-related

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three people were injured Saturday night in a northwest Fresno shooting that appeared to be gang-related, according to Fresno Police.

Officers received reports of gunfire around 10:40 p.m. in the area of Fairmont and Holt avenues, said Lt. Stephen Viveros. Arriving officers were told that a victim was laying in the front yard of a residence.

No victims were found by officers but evidence of them was found.

Officers searched the area while a helicopter was called to Community Regional Medical Center to search for any victims that may be dropped off, Viveros said. Three victims were spotted being taken into the hospital.

Police said all three victims were suffering gunshot wounds to their lower bodies but the injuries were not life threatening.

The victims did not cooperate with officers but were determined to have been related to the shooting.

Viveros said the shooting was gang-related but officers do not have a motive.

The shooting remains under investigation. No suspects have been identified.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.