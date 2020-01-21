Breaking News
Police: 3 injured in Downtown Fresno shooting

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Three people have been injured in a shooting in Downtown Fresno, police say.

The incident took place at Santa Clara and G streets, close to Poverello House.

According to Fresno Police, the three injured all received non-life-threatening injuries. All were transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been made and officers say the suspects remain on the run.

No other information was immediately available.

