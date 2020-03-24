Live Now
Police: 3 arrested for looting in Kingsburg

Brennon Overton, 29, Erica Overton, 28, and Ryan Tedesco, 28, were arrested Friday night on several charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police in Kingsburg say they are investigating looting that took place Friday night.

According to Kingsburg Police, an officer was flagged down by a Walgreens employee and told the officer that three people had stolen from the store.

After identifying and pulling over the vehicle, officers say they discovered more than $3,000 worth of items that included baby formula, diapers, bottled water, cosmetics, and perishable food items.

Photos of some of the items taken from a Kingsburg Walgreens’ on Friday, March 20 provided by Kingsburg police.

29-year-old Brennon Overton, 28-year-old Erica Overton, and 28-year-old Ryan Tedesco were arrested for two counts of grand theft, two counts of possession of the stolen property, two counts of felony drug possession, four counts of misdemeanor drug violations, and felony looting during a state of emergency.

Kingsburg Police believe the trio have been involved in other thefts in California, including crimes in the North Valley and East Bay.

