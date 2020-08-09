Police: 2 NW Fresno homes struck by gunfire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two northwest Fresno homes were struck by gunfire early Sunday morning while they were occupied, according to Fresno Police.

Officers responded to the area of 200 W. Minarets Ave. at 12:48 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress with glass breaking. Arriving officers found that the residence was instead struck approximately 23 times by gunfire.

A vehicle parked in the driveway was struck once by gunfire.

Police said the house was occupied by two adults and five children at the time. No one was struck by bullets.

A house next door was also struck by bullets, which was occupied by five people, but no one was hit.

