POLICE: 2 injured in Visalia shooting, officials say they were not the suspect’s target

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after two were injured in a shooting on Friday evening, according to Visalia police officials.

Around 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the areas of Locust and Main streets for reports of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

According to detectives, an unknown suspect had fired multiple shots at a separate group of subjects after a disturbance and then fled from the scene. Police say the man shot in the leg was an unintended victim and was transported to a hospital by medical personnel.

Officers say another man was also struck by gunfire and shot in the foot. Authorities say he too was another unintended victim and that he self-transported himself to the hospital for treatment.

According to Visalia police, both victims had non-life-threatening wounds.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Visalia Police Department Violent Crimes Unit or call the anonymous tip line at (559) 713-4738.