FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police say they are currently investigating after two gunshot victims arrived at a hospital for treatment on Monday.

Officers are saying the two men had wounds to their lower bodies, and are in stable condition.

At this time, police say they are attempting to confirm where the shooting took place.

Police say they believe the shooting possibly happened in the area of Fruit and Dakota avenues.

Detectives are currently in the area trying to determine what happened, and where.

The victims are cooperating with the police, however, their accounts of what happened are inconsistent, according to police.