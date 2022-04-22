POLICE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects in an altercation that left a juvenile with a slash wound to the face, have been arrested, according to the Visalia Police Department

On April 8, around 4:00 p.m., officers say they responded to a report of an assault in the area of Jefferson Park.

When officers arrived on the scene they said they found a male juvenile with a knife wound on his face.

While investigating the incident, officers said they identified two suspects, that they believe were responsible for the altercation.

Police say they identified 20-year-old Matthew Mora Jr. and a 15-year-old juvinile as suspects.

On Friday, officers say they found the juvenile suspect in the area of Houston Avenue and Lovers Lane.

Officers say the juvenile was taken into custody without incident.

Officers then say they were ab;e to find Mora Jr. on the 2800 block of East Cecil Avenue.

Both suspects were booked for assault with a deadly weapon, mayhem, and conspiracy charges, according to police.