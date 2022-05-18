VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juveniles were arrested after starting a grass fire with illegal fireworks, according to the Visalia Police Department.

On Tuesday, around 3:24 p.m., officers and the fire department responded to a grass fire in the area of Woodland Street and Houston Avenue.

When officers arrived, they say they located the fire and nearby witnesses claimed it was started by a group of students lighting illegal fireworks.

Investigators identified two male juveniles who they say were responsible for the fire.

The two were arrested for unlawfully causing a fire and possession of illegal fireworks.