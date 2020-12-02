Police: 18-year-old arrested in Fresno street vendor shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department said they have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the killing of a street vendor in Fresno.

Fresno Police said 53-year-old Jose Rivera was killed in a drive-by shooting in Fresno on Nov. 20th.

Rivera was a father and a well-known street vendor.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall will be holding a press conference at 2 pm Wednesday addressing the arrest.