PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old was arrested for resisting police officers in Porterville, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Tuesday, officers responded to calls from someone at a residence on the 100 block of North Maton Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say they were confronted aggressively by a 17-year-old male outside the residence.

Police say the 17-year-old started a physical altercation with the officers. After a brief struggle officers say they were able to subdue and arrest the juvenile.

Both the 17-year-old and the officers were uninjured in the incident according to police.

The juvenile was booked on a charge of resisting a police officer with force or violence according to police.