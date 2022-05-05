FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 14-year-old was injured in what investigators believe to be a possible retaliation to a robbery attempt, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police responded to a possible shooting in the area of Clinton and Brawley avenues.

When officers arrived on scene and found a 14-year-old with moderate injuries. Officers say they believe the 14-year-old was recently assaulted.

Investigators say believe that the 14-year-old and another juvenile attempted a strongarm robbery of a woman.

Police say the woman was able to drive away but returned later with another male.

Officers say they believe the male may have been the one that assaulted the juvenile found at the scene and may have fired a gun into the air.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The female and male are outstanding at this time according to police.

If anyone has any information related to this incident they are encouraged to call Fresno Police at 559-621-7000.