Police: 137 pounds of meth, guns, cash seized in Fresno bust

The result of a monthslong investigation into a Fresno meth dealer yielded $750,000 in narcotics, guns, ammo, and more than $9,000 in cash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities busted a meth dealer after a monthslong investigation and recovered a large amount of drugs, guns, and cash, the Fresno Police Department said Friday.

The Police Department said the Major Narcotics Unit recovered approximately 137 pounds of methamphetamine (packaged for sales), three assault rifles, one handgun and more than 1,000 rounds of ammo.

The narcotics are worth $750,000 on the street, police said. More than $9,000 in cash was also recovered in the bust.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with weapons and narcotics-related charges. He has not been identified.

