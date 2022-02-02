POLICE: 1 person shot in Visalia, detectives investigate

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating after a person was shot in Visalia on Tuesday night, according to Visalia Police Department officials.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Conyer Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon report.

Upon arrival, police say officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. According to officials, the victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Detectives say after further investigation they learned an unknown suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information can contact the Visalia Police Department Violent Crimes Unit or submit an anonymous tip by calling (559) 713-4738.