POLICE: 1 killed, another injured in Merced shooting

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has been injured and another has died after a shooting in Merced on Saturday night, according to Merced police officials.

Just after 11:00 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Main Street for reports of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers say they found two gunshot wound victims.

According to officials, one of the victims was transported to a regional trauma center and the other victim, a 33-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Authorities say detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the incident and are now investigating. Investigators say they learned there was an exchange of gunfire when the incident occurred.

Merced police officials say detectives are now attempting to locate witnesses and any video surveillance in the area to help with the investigation.

Police have yet to identify the woman who was killed and have not provided an updated condition on the victim who was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Odom at (209) 388-7814 or by email at odoms@cityofmerced.org.