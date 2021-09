FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting that happened in central Fresno early Sunday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. near the 700 block of West Lamona Avenue.

Police say two victims were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and one later died due to his injures.

Fresno Police are currently investigating the shooting as a homicide.