Police: 1 dead and 3 injured in Livingston shooting

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Three injured and one dead after a shooting in Livingston Thursday night.

According to Livingston Police, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m near Balmoral Court and Hammatt Road. Two of the victims were transferred to an area hospital.

Police say they are investigating to determine if the shooting was a drive-by or a walk by.

No other details were immediately available.

