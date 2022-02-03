POLICE: 1 arrested in connection to attempted homicide in Merced, 2 suspects outstanding

From left to right: Tanya Moreno (30, outstanding), Franky Moreno (18, outstanding) & Brendan Briggs (22, in custody)

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are still looking for two outstanding suspects after arresting a man in connection to an attempted homicide in Merced on Tuesday, according to Merced Police Department officials.

On Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block of La Mirada Drive regarding a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police say they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to officials, detectives investigating the incident identified Brendan Briggs, 22 of Lockeford, Franky Moreno, 18 of Atwater, and Tanya Moreno, 30 of Merced, as suspects connected to the incident.

On Tuesday, detectives say they were able to locate Briggs and booked him into the Merced County Jail on multiple charges including attempted homicide and gang enhancements. Merced Police Department officials say Briggs was also found with a gun at the time of his arrest.

According to investigators, Franky Moreno and Tanya Moreno are still outstanding and warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Christian Kupian at (209) 388-7844 or at lupianc@cityofmerced.org.