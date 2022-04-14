PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was arrested for identity theft, grand theft, burglary, and fraud, after they bought over $16,000 worth of meat, according to the Porterville Police Department

On March 21, police say they responded to a call from a business on South Cobb Street about a theft of over $16,000 worth of meat.

According to police employees said that on two separate occasions in January, an unknown suspect contacted the business and purchased a large order of meat.

The suspect used a credit card that was later determined to be stolen and fraudulently used, according to police.

During their investigation police say they identified Martin Saavedra of Bakersfield as a suspect.

On Thursday with the assistance of the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Probation, detectives were able to locate and arrest Saavedra at a Bakersfield residence.

Saavedra was booked for identity theft, fraud, grand theft, and burglary, according to police.