FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Valuable Pokémon cards and sports trading cards were stolen from a northeast Fresno car wash on Thursday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they responded at around noon to Jack’s Car Wash at 8995 Cedar Avenue in Fresno for a report of an attempted theft. Police say a white Lexus pulled up to one of the gas pumps and a man went into the store part of the gas station and started taking sports and Pokémon cards from the display cases.

Officers say store employees stepped in and the suspect tried to run away. Once he got to the door, an employee tackled him and the suspect responded by kicking employees. Police say another person in the Lexus got out of the car and made it seem like she had a gun by putting her arm in her shirt.

The employees let the two go and they drove away, according to police. Investigators are now looking for the driver and passenger, described as a man in his 20s and a woman in her 20s. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.