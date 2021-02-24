PlayStation 5 sale turns into robbery arrest after police say suspect used real phone number

Kebree Pickering, 26, of Hanford

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is under arrest after police say he stole a PlayStation 5 – while the victim was attempting to sell it to him Monday evening.

Officers say the two connected over the mobile app OfferUp and decided to meet shortly after 5 p.m. in the 2300 block of E. Washington Avenue in Reedley. The victim told officers that he provided his home address to the suspect so he could drive over to complete the purchase. However, during the transaction, the suspect grabbed the PlayStation 5 and drove away at a high rate of speed.

According to police, they were able to identify the suspect based on his phone number and OfferUp profile. He was identified as 26-year-old Kebree Pickering of Hanford. He was also determined to be on active parole. A search of Pickering’s home resulted in officers finding the stolen property.

Pickering was later booked into Fresno County Jail for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. The stolen property was returned to the victim.

