MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The plaque at the Steven Stayner and Timothy White statue in Merced’s Applegate Park has been stolen, according to the Merced Police Department.

Detectives are saying the plaque was first reported as missing on April 22, by someone walking by. The person responsible for the statue also received calls saying the plaque was missing.

Investigators do not know when the plaque was stolen and do not have any leads at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Radke at 209-388-7725.