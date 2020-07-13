Breaking News
Pixley man arrested after arranging to meet 14-year-old girl, authorities say

PIXLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 26-year-old man was arrested after sending obscene images and arranging to meet a 14-year-old girl, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Ricardo Olmos, 26, of Pixley, contacted a girl on social media, sent lewd pictures of himself, and tried to meet up with her for sex.

Olmos is being held on a $100,000 dollar bail at the Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Franks at the Sheriff’s Office Cyber-Crimes Unit, (559) 687-7021. 

