Pitbull put down after attacking police K-9 in Merced, police says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Pitbull was put down on Sunday after attacking a police K-9 in Merced, Merced Police department says.

Authorities say they responded to the area of 2010 E. Childs Ave at a Merced Inn and Suites motel for a report of criminal threats at around 5:44 a.m.

When authorities arrived they say a large pit bull ran out of the suspects motel room and attacked a Merced Police Department K-9. Officers attempted to use less lethal means to subdue the pit bull, however it was unsuccessful and the dog had to be put down.

After a short standoff, the suspect identified as 40-year-old, Gregory Young was booked into Merced County Jail for criminal threats, according to authorities.

Authorites say the K-9 was treated at the veterinarian’s office and later released.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact the Merced Police Department at (209) 385-6912.

