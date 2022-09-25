

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A chase ensued through Clovis and Fresno after a man fled from police on Sunday evening.

According to the Clovis Police Department, they responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Clovis residence, where they came in contact with a male who was involved in the incident, but refused to cooperate with the police.

Instead, he got into his vehicle and drove away.

Police attempted to make a traffic stop, but a pursuit ensued.

The chase started somewhere near Willow and Barstow area and continued on East of 180 Highway and Academy, where then the suspect turned around back towards the city end up on McKinley and the 168 off-ramps.

Police say spike stripes were attempted multiple times, but police were able to stop the suspect with a pit maneuver.

The suspect was taken into custody, with no injuries.