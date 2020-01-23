Pier 1 furniture store at River Park robbed at gunpoint

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Pier 1 furniture store at River Park was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Six employees were receiving property at the Pier 1 located on 7457 N Blackstone Ave. around 9 a.m. when two suspects appeared at the open door on the business’ southside, Sgt. Bob Reynolds said.

One of the suspects held the employees at gunpoint and took one of them inside to open the safe.

Reynolds said less than a $1,000 worth of cash, an employee’s wallet and a personal item was taken before the suspects fled in a silver compact four-door sedan west on Alluvial Avenue.

Officers are scouring through security video from neighboring businesses to get more information on the suspects.

Reynolds said the suspects wore a gray hoodie and a red hoodie while both wore masks on their faces and appeared to be men in their 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.

