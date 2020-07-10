Physical fight in Squaw Valley leaves a man dead following domestic dispute

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A physical fight in Squaw Valley left one man dead early Friday morning following a domestic dispute, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call just after midnight that a man reported he had just been in a fight with an intruder, later identified as Thomas Christopher, in the area of 49000 Chuckwagon Road in Squaw Valley, said Spokesman Tony Botti. On arrival, the caller told deputies that Christopher was injured, lying in his front yard.

Emergency crews tried to give him medical aid but he was declared dead.

The man who survived the fight was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injured leg, Botti said. Homicide detectives responded to begin their investigation.

Detectives found that Christopher had parked his vehicle down the road and walked to the trailer on the property and began banging on the door, calling the man by name to come out.

The two men have known each other for several years.

The man, who was asleep, got up and opened the door, Botti said. Christopher pushed his way through and began attacking the man with a metal pipe.

The man fought back, pushing Christopher out onto the front porch.

The man struck several blows to Christopher, severely injuring him, then called the Sheriff’s Office to report what had happened.

Botti said an early investigation showed that Christopher was upset with the man over a woman they had both been involved with. Detectives have not made an arrest. The incident remains under investigaiton.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Adrian Villegas at 559-600-8210.

