FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says they are looking for a person wanted in a burglary in northeast Fresno.

Police say on July 16 the suspect who was captured on video with a flashlight allegedly committed a residential burglary in the area of Shepherd and Perrin Avenues.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect please contact Detective Hammond Northeast Investigations Unit 559-621-6434.