Person shot while riding bicycle in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was shot in Visalia while riding their bicycle Saturday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Just after 5:00 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of S. Court Street in Visalia.

Police say the victim was on their bicycle when they were shot at and struck by a bullet.

According to officials, the victim is currently at a local hospital and there is no update on their current condition.

Authorities also say there is no current suspect at this time and the department’s Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident.

