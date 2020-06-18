Person shot on Highway 99 in Merced

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting investigation is underway after a person was shot on Highway 99 in Merced County.

The CHP says the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning between Merced and Atwater.

Parts of Highway 99 are shut down while the CHP investigates.

Investigators say they got a call from someone saying they were being shot at by someone in a car on the highway.

The CHP says the victim drove to the Merced Walmart and was taken to a Modesto hospital. Their condition is unknown.

