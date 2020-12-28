Person of interest identified in Waukena store murder

21-year-old Edwin Ibarra (image courtesy of Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are searching for a person of interest in the murder of a Waukena store clerk. The announcement comes following the arrest of a 16-year-old in connection with the same crime.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Edwin Ibarra was identified as a person of interest in the Dec. 14 murder of Carlos Martin.

Deputies say Ibarra is currently on parole for an armed carjacking and was released from prison in September. Ibarra is from the Richgrove area but has ties to Visalia, Bakersfield, and Delano.

Ibarra is described as 5 feet 7 inches, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is also described as armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

