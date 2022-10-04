MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members from a business on Monday.

Officials said 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado has been named as a person of interest in the kidnapping of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri.

Images provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday morning, investigators said they learned that one of the victim’s debit cards had been used at an ATM in Atwater.

Detectives said the person who used the card looked similar in appearance to a surveillance photo that was captured during the kidnapping.

Before Salgado was identified, officials said he had tried to take his own life.

Photo captured from the ATM provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office

Photo of the possible suspect provided by the Merced County Sherriff’s Office.

Salgado is currently in custody and is receiving treatment at a local hospital, where officials said he is in critical condition.

Authorities are still working to find all four of the kidnapping victims.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday to provide updates on the case.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping or information about the victims’ whereabouts is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 385-7547.