Person of interest identified in death of pregnant teen in Merced

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police released the identity of a man described as a person of interest in the shooting death of a 19-year-old pregnant woman Sunday night.

Police say Enrique Madera Fierros, 29, was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting that killed a 19-year-old pregnant woman and wounded a 20-year-old male at 1400 block of Conestoga Drive in Merced.

Photo of Enrique Madera Fierros provided by Merced Police Department

Merced Police would like anyone with information to call Detective Pinnegar at (209) 388-7712 or to email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.