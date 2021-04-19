Person of interest identified in death of pregnant teen in Merced

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced Police released the identity of a man described as a person of interest in the shooting death of a 19-year-old pregnant woman Sunday night.
Police say Enrique Madera Fierros, 29, was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting that killed a 19-year-old pregnant woman and wounded a 20-year-old male at 1400 block of Conestoga Drive in Merced.
Merced Police would like anyone with information to call Detective Pinnegar at (209) 388-7712 or to email at pinnegarj@cityofmerced.org.