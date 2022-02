FRESNO COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators are on scene after a person was found dead following a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Fresno County fire crews responded to Argyle Avenue in the area of Gettysburg and Clovis avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found a person dead in the front yard of the home.

Investigators said the person’s death is suspicious. The cause of the fire is under investigation.