Pedestrian struck and killed by 2 hit-and-run drivers in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) –The Fresno Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning in central Fresno.

Fresno Police said two cars hit a man that stumbled into the eastbound lanes of Belmont Avenue near Fresno street around 5:30 this morning.

Police say both drivers left the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

