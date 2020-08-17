Pedestrian killed in central Fresno hit-and-run crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Sunday in central Fresno.

The crash was reported around 1:50 p.m. in the area of Pine and Palm avenues, just south of McKinley Avenue. A vehicle described as a dark blue pickup truck, struck a man who appeared to be in his 60s.

The pedestrian was critically injured from the collision and was later pronounced dead.

