Pedestrian killed after police say she walked out into Fresno traffic

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A woman was killed in central Fresno Thursday after police say she was running across the road and was struck by a passing vehicle.

Police say the 911 call was received around 9:15 p.m. concerning a vehicle versus pedestrian incident at Shields and Maroa Avenues. Officers say when they arrived they found the woman conscious but unresponsive. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to Fresno Police, the driver was traveling westbound on Shields Avenue when the woman suddenly appeared in front of the drivers vehicle and he was unable to stop.

Officers say the driver was licensed and not suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash. He is cooperating with the investigation.

