Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in southwest Fresno Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol.

At around 6 p.m. CHP responded to a hit-and-run in the area of Belmont and Marks avenues.

Preliminary information stated the man was walking west on Marks Avenue crossing the road when a brown pickup truck passed a vehicle, striking the victim.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene, while the victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

CHP says there is no suspect information.