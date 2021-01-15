Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in southwest Fresno Friday night, according to California Highway Patrol.
At around 6 p.m. CHP responded to a hit-and-run in the area of Belmont and Marks avenues.
Preliminary information stated the man was walking west on Marks Avenue crossing the road when a brown pickup truck passed a vehicle, striking the victim.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene, while the victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
CHP says there is no suspect information.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.