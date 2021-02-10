Pedestrian dies after struck twice by separate hit-and-run drivers in Dinuba

DINUBA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A pedestrian was killed by two hit-and-run drivers in Dinuba Tuesday night.

Dinuba police said a Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian. The driver attempted to help move the injured pedestrian out of the road, investigators say, and then fled the scene.

A witness attempted to help the pedestrian. While a second witness was attempting to slow traffic, police say a second driver, identified as 25-year-old Isaac Hernandez, struck the pedestrian a second time.

Hernandez later turned himself to Dinuba police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and identification is being withheld pending notification to the family.

