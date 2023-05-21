PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman driving a stolen truck while under the influence broke into an occupied home as she attempted to run from the police Saturday morning, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say around 6:50 a.m. they observed a stolen truck being driven by a woman near Olive Avenue and E Street. After attempting to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect fled in the truck at a high rate of speed, but a pursuit was not initiated due to concern for public safety.

Minutes later, officers say they received calls from the sub-100 block of Brightwood Court advising the suspect abandoned the truck and fled on foot. After establishing a perimeter, officers were able to contain her within it.

According to authorities, she jumped multiple residential fences and eventually forced her way into an occupied home to avoid arrest. The woman, identified as 33-year-old Janell Carter of Lindsay, was found and arrested after she left the residence.

Police say Carter was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was transported to a local hospital for injuries to her hands and legs sustained while climbing over fences.

Carter was later booked under suspicion of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting or Delaying a Peace Officer, Driving a Vehicle while Under the Influence of Narcotics, and Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling with a bail set at $25,000.