LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman driving a stolen car out of Los Angeles was arrested following a pursuit with police, according to the Los Banos Police Department.

Officers say they were involved in a short vehicle pursuit with a woman driving a Black Range Rover which was reported stolen out of the Los Angeles area.

Police say the female driver was placed under arrest after stopping in the area of 9th and I Street, when the vehicle became disabled after striking a curb during the pursuit.

According to officials, two additional passengers have been detained and police are still in the area investigating the incident. No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit.